KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Omicron variant currently dominating Covid-19 infections is not virulent, according to Ministry of Health (MOH) Public Health Medicine Specialist Dr Tan Seok Hong.

She said most active cases involving the Omicron variant exhibit mild symptoms.

In addition, Dr Tan said Covid-19 cases are expected to decrease within a month based on MOH’s observations of the trend in virus infections.

“Although cases may rise again soon, but in four to six weeks it will decrease. Before this there has been an increase in cases as well, but based on observations the cases will decrease after one month,” she said when appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio’s Jendela Fikir programme today on the topic Covid-19: Protect High Risk Groups.

Nevertheless, Dr Tan advised the public to take precautionary measures during the school holiday season.

She said individuals testing positive for Covid-19 and in self-quarantine need not prolong isolation beyond the fifth day, even if subsequent test results remain positive.

“MOH will soon release guidelines regarding the third booster dose,” she said adding that until then, the public is urged to adhere to existing procedures. — Bernama

