KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Supplementary Electoral Roll for November 2023 (DPT BLN11/2023), which has been verified and gazetted today, is now open for verification for a period of 30 days until January 18.

Election Commission (EC) secretary, Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said that DPT BLN11/2023 consists of 39,137 names of citizens aged 18 and above, automatically registered as new voters during the period from November 1 to 30, 2023.

He said that the list also includes 4,477 registered voters who changed their electoral constituencies and 564 voters who changed their voter status/category.

“SPR provides five verification methods for DPT BLN11/2023, namely the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; State Election Office portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; and the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my.

“Verification can also be done through the MySPR Semak mobile application or the Voter Registration Verification Hotline at 03-8892 7218,” he said in a statement today.

According to Ikmalrudin, the EC urges citizens aged 18 and above during the period from November 1 to 30, 2023, and any registered voters who have applied for a change of electoral constituencies or a change of status, to check their names in DPT BLN11/2023.

He stated that if they find their names not listed in DPT BLN11/2023, they can make claims by filling out Form C through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or by visiting the respective State Election Office.

“Any registered voter in a particular electoral constituency who checks and intends to object to the entry of the name of a voter who has changed his electoral constituency can fill out Form D through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or visit the respective State Election Office,” he said.

Ikmalrudin added that both Form C and D can also be downloaded from the State Election Office portals at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and should be submitted to the respective State Election Director along with the objection fee during office hours throughout the verification period of DPT BLN11/2023.

For any inquiries regarding the verification process of DPT BLN11/2023, the public can visit the official EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or contact EC at 03-8892 7218 or any State Election Office. — Bernama