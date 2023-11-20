KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The October 2023 Supplementary Electoral Roll (DPT BLN10/2023) which was certified and gazetted today is open for review for 30 days, starting today to Dec 19, said the Election Commission in a statement today.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the DPT BLN10/2023 contains 43,657 names of citizens aged 18 and above in the period Oct 1 to 31, 2023, who were automatically registered as new voters.

He said the list also includes 7,351 registered voters who changed electoral divisions and 2,655 voters who changed their voter status/category.

“The EC provides five review methods for DPT BLN10/2023. They are through the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the official portal of the State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; and online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my.

“Reviews can also be done through the MySPR Semak mobile app or the Voter Registration Review Hotline at 03-8892 7218,” he added.

Ikmalrudin urged citizens aged 18 and above during the period Oct 1, 2023, to Oct 31, 2023, and any registered voters who have applied for a change of electoral division or status to check their names in the DPT BLN10/2023.

He said if their names are not listed, they can make a claim by filling in Form C through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the relevant State Election Office.

“Any registered voter in an electoral division who makes a review and wishes to make an objection can fill in Form D through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the relevant state election office,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said Form C and Form D can be downloaded from the State Election Offices’ portal at http://ppn.spr.gov.my and presented to the relevant State Election Director for submission and payment of the objection fee during office hours of any working day during the review period of DPT BLN10/2023.

For any queries regarding the review of DPT BLN10/2023, the public can visit the EC's official portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or contact the EC at 03-8892 7218 or any State Election Office. — Bernama