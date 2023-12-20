KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 20 — Residents in Terengganu, especially those staying along the coastal areas, are reminded to be prepared for the possibility of a third wave of flood between December 22 and 26.

State Secretary Datuk Tengku Farok Hussin Tengku Abdul Jalil said this follows the tropical storm Jelawat in the Philippines which is expected also to affect the state.

“If the effect is serious, we will face heavy rains. If the forecast is right, we will not only have rain but also strong winds. So my advice is for residents in the coastal areas from Besut to Kemaman to be prepared,” he said.

He told this to reporters at the presentation of contributions for flood victims from Petronas to the Social Welfare Department here today.

Tengku Farok Hussin, also the chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT) Secretariat, said the state government is prepared to face the possibility of another round of floods.

“During this Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season, we are always p[prepared (for floods). Based on the forecast, (tropical storm Jelawat) will not only affect the East Coast but the whole of Malaysia,” he added.

The first wave of floods hit Terengganu from November 20 to December 1, followed by the second wave on December 14 until yesterday, which saw the evacuation of almost 8,000 residents to flood relief centres in eight districts, namely Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus, Marang, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Dungun, Setiu and Besut. — Bernama

