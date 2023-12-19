PASIR MAS, Nov 19 — Residents from about 10 villages around Rantau Panjang here, who have had to deal with stagnant floodwaters for the past three weeks, have called on the authorities to look into their plight.

Rantau Panjang Flood Action Committee member Mohd Ariffin Ismail claims that the problem is a result of the flood mitigation construction implemented through the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development (PLSB) project.

He said the affected villages are Kampung Tersang, Kampung Bendang Perol, Kampung Gual To’Deh, Kampung Kusar, Kampung Padang Licin, Kampung Luar and Kampung Tasek Bakong, in addition to several housing areas around Kampung Lubok Jong.

“Usually, the flood situation in all these settlements will return to normal after just a few days, but since the flood mitigation project was implemented, the floodwaters have been stagnant for almost a month.

“Apart from the stress of having to seek shelter at the temporary relief centre for so long, some of the residents have also had to bear losses of up to thousands of ringgit due to the floods,” he told reporters after staging a peaceful demonstration in front of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual To’Deh here today that was attended by about 50 residents from the affected areas.

A man sits next to a table in a his flood-hit home, in Pasir Mas December 16, 2023. — Bernama pic

Elaborating, Mohd Ariffin said the construction of sluice gates in the mitigation area could not accommodate the amount of flood overflow.

He added that more effective measures needed to be taken immediately, such as adding several gates for waterways along the embankment.

“We want the Minister of Natural Resources and Sustainability, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, to come here again and see what is happening and take more effective steps immediately,” he said.

Kampung Tersang resident, Fatimah Hamad, 80, meanwhile, said that she has no more strength to always move to the relief centre.

“Previously, even during floods, I could just stay at home and need not move because the floods weren’t so bad.

“However, since the implementation of the flood mitigation project, floodwaters have risen to my waist level, causing damage to my furniture and electrical items. I also have to spend a long time seeking shelter in the temporary relief centre,” she said. — Bernama