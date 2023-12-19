SHAH ALAM, Dec 19 — A local woman died after being stabbed several times in the front and back by a man in broad daylight at Jalan Bayu Tinggi 5, Taman Chi Liung, in Klang yesterday afternoon.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said his department received a report at 2.17pm regarding the killing from a woman who reported that the victim was stabbed by a local man who then drove her away in a car.

“Our investigations found that at 1.20pm yesterday, the 26-year-old victim met the suspect at a restaurant around Jalan Bayu Tinggi 6 and after eating, both went to the car park at Jalan Bayu Tinggi 5.

“When they reached a silver Chevrolet car, the suspect stabbed the victim several times on the body with a knife and then placed her in the car before leaving,” he said today.

“He said the man then drove to his house at Jalan Sungai Nibong 5, Kapar and upon arrival, the suspect failed to jolt the victim awake.

The 44-year-old suspect then stabbed himself with likely the same knife before police arrived at the location at 4.20pm to arrest him.

“We found the victim in the front passenger seat in an unconscious state and the ambulance that arrived at the scene confirmed that the woman had died. The police forensic unit also found a knife believed to be used by the suspect,” he said.

Cha said the suspect, who has no previous criminal record, has been remanded for seven days until December 25 for investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He said an autopsy conducted today found that the victim’s body had many stab wounds in the front and back of the body and the cause of death was due to a stab in the chest that penetrated the heart.

“Police are still investigating the cause of the incident and the investigating officer is completing the paper to be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions.

“Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the South Klang police headquarters at 03-33762222 or any nearby police station,” he said. — Bernama