KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi today for winning the 2024 Egypt’s presidential election on Monday.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Malaysia, I extend heartfelt congratulations to @AlsisiOfficial on his electoral victory as President of Egypt. May this achievement serve to deepen the bonds shared between our nations and its people,” Anwar said in his latest post on X (Twitter) today.

Egypt’s National Election Authority (NEA) declared on Monday that incumbent President al-Sisi won the 2024 presidential election with some 40 million, or 89.6 per cent of valid votes. — Bernama

