IPOH, Dec 19 — The damaged surface of the road connecting Meru to Klebang here is caused by the underground water flow, according to the Ipoh City Council (MBI).

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said this had resulted in damage to the road’s subgrade and subbase, causing it to be unable to support the load of vehicles using the route.

“This situation was first detected in September, and remedial action was taken by installing a sub-soil drainage system in some of the sections involved to channel the underground water flow to the existing drainage system.

“A month later, a second round of repair work was carried out by adding sub-soil drainage in several other locations, but continuous rain in early December increased the underground water flow, weakened most of the pavement layers, and damaged the road surface,” he told a press conference after chairing MBI’s monthly meeting here today.

Rumaizi said that MBI had instructed the project consultant to carry out further studies and focus on formulating a comprehensive repair plan.

“We hope that the contractor will carry out the repair work during the 12-month defect liability period,” he added.

Last Friday, the media reported that the road, which cost around RM7.2 million, had suffered damage less than five months after it was open to traffic, causing displeasure among various parties as the road serves as a primary route for a significant number of users. — Bernama

