IPOH, Nov 30 — The number of dengue cases in the Ipoh City Council (MBI) administrative area rose by 306.2 per cent, or 1,974 cases, as of November 25, compared with 486 cases recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said one death was reported during this period.

“The occurrence of dengue fever cases has increased because people move around a lot, making the risk of dengue fever infection higher and it spreads faster.

“The continuous rainy season is one of the factors contributing to the increased breeding of Aedes mosquitoes,” he told reporters after chairing the monthly council meeting here today.

He said five outbreak localities of dengue fever cases have been reported around Ipoh town, namely Kampung Tersusun Batu 8 with 46 cases, Taman Indah (22 cases), Kampung Tersusun Batu 6 (18 cases), Taman Pertama (15 cases) and Sri Kepayang flats with seven cases.

When asked about the complaints from the public about MBI’s action of fogging or insecticide spraying as early as 5 am lately, Rumaizi said that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the District Health Centre. — Bernama

