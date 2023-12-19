MELAKA, Dec 19 — Seventy per cent of the 881 individuals who lost their ability due to stroke, paralysis or loss of limbs returned to driving safely through the “Return to Drive” Rehabilitation Programme for driving and riding motorcycles this year, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

He said of that number, 65 per cent were motorcyclists and the rest were car drivers who had undergone the rehabilitation programme, which has been conducted at the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) Rehabilitation Centre in collaboration with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) since 2018.

“Through this programme, the PwD individuals have to undergo a pre-driving assessment and ride a motorcycle off-road using a driving simulator and on-road training using a modified vehicle.

“The ‘Fit to Drive’ evaluation report meets the standards and requirements of the JPJ... With that report, the medical officer of the Perkeso Rehabilitation Centre will endorse the health examination form for the disabled driver’s licence application to the JPJ,” he said.

Advertisement

He said this at a press conference after officiating at the 2023 World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, which was also attended by state Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport exco Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer.

Hasbi said the driving rehabilitation period for each individual is different depending on the level of their injury and recovery rate but on average the period is between 40 and 90 days.

He said the assessment carried out on the tested individuals covered various aspects including dexterity and reflexes as it was important to ensure they could drive safely and not pose a risk to other road users.

Advertisement

“I fully support this programme because it can not only help people with disabilities to return to driving safely but more importantly ensures that the people in question can continue to earn a living with a valid driving licence,” he said.

Commenting on the celebration, he said it was to commemorate victims lost and next of kin of victims who suffered trauma from road accidents as well as a manifestation of global solidarity to raise public awareness on road safety and efforts to increase aid to those affected.

He said the theme of this year’s celebration was to explore the road justice system which includes law enforcement, accident investigation, prosecution, crime, claims and compensation.

“This programme is also a reflection of the government’s efforts to reduce deaths and injuries due to road accidents in our country,” he said. — Bernama