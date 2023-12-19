KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The passing of Datuk Sulaiman Abdullah is a great loss to the evolution of both civil and shariah laws in the country, with many in the legal fraternity describing the prominent lawyer as a bold and principled scholar.

Attorney General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, who expressed sadness over Sulaiman’s death, said the renowned lawyer had contributed immensely to the legal field and also the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) when he served as an adviser to the AGC in several public interest and high-profile matters.

“His death is a big loss to the legal fraternity and the country. Indeed, his deeds and sacrifices are much appreciated and will be remembered by members of the AGC.

“I first met him when I was studying at Universiti Malaya, where his wife Professor Datuk Mehrun Siraj was my lecturer in family law,” he said.

Former Chief Justice Tun Zaki Azmi said Sulaiman was well respected by judges and possessed deep knowledge of civil and syariah laws.

“He was a close friend and his passing is a big loss to the legal profession,” he said.

Lawyer Nizam Bashir said Sulaiman was particularly well-known for his dedication to public interest and high-profile cases, including the Perak constitutional crisis.

He said Sulaiman was also involved in public law issues relating to Islam like the Lina Joy, kalimah Allah and “bin Abdullah” cases and was frequently appointed to represent Islamic Religious Councils at the federal and state levels for that purpose.

“He also made time for activities involving the Bar Council and was elected Bar Council president twice. His passing is a major loss to civil and shariah lawyers. He made his mark as a civil and shariah lawyer,” he said.

Counsel Datuk Seri K. Kumaraendran described the veteran lawyer as a true gentleman and a scholar, saying Sulaiman was kind and generous to people from all backgrounds and races.

“The late Sulaiman was a good friend of mine. I have consulted him on a few shariah matters and he was always very helpful. My deepest condolences to his family for his passing,” he said.

Lawyer Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor shared their sentiment, saying Sulaiman’s passing was a big loss to the Malaysian Judiciary and also for him.

“I never knew him well until he agreed to be my lead counsel in a public interest case which I lost at the High Court, and he agreed to be counsel at the Court of Appeal, Federal Court leave and the substantial appeal.

“Both of us did pro bono all the way...the case was reported despite the fact that we didn’t succeed. It is my wedding anniversary and I woke up to read very sad news (passing of Sulaiman),” he said, adding that he was planning to visit Sulaiman during the Christmas weekend.

Another lawyer, Salim Bashir, said Sulaiman’s passing constitutes a grievous loss to the legal profession as he was an apostle of truth, a remarkable and principled gentleman.

“I had the privilege to serve alongside him in the Bar Council where he was often referred to for guidance, speaking reverently on matters of Discipline and Etiquette at the Bar. The late Sulaiman was committed to the rule of law and he contributed mightily to the legal profession and we would do well to pursue his example,” he said.

Counsel Christopher Leong described Sulaiman as a stalwart of the Bar Council, a source of wisdom and institutional knowledge.

“I had the privilege of having served with him on the Bar Council and the pleasure of being a friend. The Malaysian Bar is poorer for his absence. He will be missed,” he said.

Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin said Sulaiman was an outstanding lawyer in every way and he was decent, kind and honourable.

“He was a shining example to many young members of the Malaysian Bar of the qualities of honesty, integrity and justice. He will be missed by many,” he said.

Lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan described Sulaiman as a fiercely independent and non-conformist individual.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader said Sulaiman was a legend who had contributed greatly to the development of civil and syariah laws in Malaysia.

“His death is a big loss and he would be hard to replace. We handled many cases together and I learnt a lot from him. May his soul be blessed and placed among the righteous,” said Akberdin.

Sulaiman, who died yesterday at the age of 77, was one of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s lawyers in the PKR president’s court cases.

Apart from that, he also represented Datuk Seri Mohd Nizar Jamaluddin in his challenge on the legitimacy of Datuk Zambry Abdul Kadir’s appointment as Perak menteri besar in the Perak constitutional crisis case in 2009.

Sulaiman also represented the Federal Territory Islamic Affairs Council in the case of Lina Joy, who claimed to have embraced Christianity. He also represented the Terengganu Islamic Religious Council in the Catholic Church’s legal struggle to lift the prohibition on the use of the word “Allah” in Herald as well as represented the Federal Territory Registrar of Muallaf involving unilateral conversion. — Bernama