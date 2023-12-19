DEC 19 — The Malaysian Bar deeply mourns the passing of a giant luminary of the Malaysian Bar, Datuk Haji Sulaiman Abdullah, who passed away peacefully in the evening of 18 December 2023.

Datuk Haji Sulaiman Abdullah was a committed sitting member of the Bar Council for the 2023/2024 term, when he passed on.

The Bar Council this term will remember his utmost dedication to the causes of the Malaysian Bar, when he unwaveringly and actively contributed to the discussions at the Bar Council meetings despite his health limitations. His love for the Malaysian Bar was exemplary.

Many Members of the Malaysian Bar have come forward with their snippets of stories — involving Datuk Haji Sulaiman — throughout their journey in the legal profession. These warm memories are all we have left of him in this physical world, but they will always be treasured.

Advertisement

Born on 8 July 1946 in Georgetown, Penang, Datuk Haji Sulaiman received his early education at the Wellesley Primary School, Francis Light Primary School (now known as Sekolah Kebangsaan Wellesley and Sekolah Kebangsaan Francis Light, respectively), and Penang Free School. He then read law at the National University of Singapore and graduated in 1969, whereupon he began a long and illustrious career as an advocate and solicitor. In his never-ending quest of the pursuit of the law and knowledge, Datuk Haji Sulaiman subsequently received a Master’s degree in law from the University of London in 1979, and a diploma in Syariah Law and Practice from the International Islamic University Malaysia in 1992.

In spite of his demanding schedule in his practice and the Bar Council, Datuk Haji Sulaiman voluntarily devoted his time and resources to the community, being an active member of several associations, including the Consumer Association of Penang and the Penang Malay Association. He was also a law lecturer in Universiti Malaya. In recognition of his abundant contributions to society, he was awarded the Darjah Datuk Paduka Jiwa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Mulia (D.J.M.K.) which carries the title “Datuk” by His Royal Highness the Sultan of Kelantan in 2011.

The Malaysian Bar fondly remembers him for his tireless dedication to the causes of the Bar, his incisive intellect, wit, wry humour, and fierce dedication to his ideals. He served the Bar in various capacities, notably as its President from 2000 to 2001, Secretary of the Malaysian Bar from 1993 to 1995, and as a sitting member of the Bar Council in this 2023/2024 term.

Advertisement

Datuk Haji Sulaiman is also known for being one of the lead prosecutors against former Prime Minister, Datuk Sri Najib Razak, in the SRC International case. His expertise in the law was not limited to criminal law as he was also a prominent name in Syariah law, having represented Federal and State Islamic agencies in a number of high-profile cases, including the Lina Joy case, and the Catholic Church’s challenge to the “Allah” ban.

On behalf of its Members, the Malaysian Bar extends its deepest condolences to the family members of Datuk Haji Sulaiman Abdullah. He will be greatly missed and difficult to replace in the corridors of the Malaysian Bar.