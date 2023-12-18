DECEMBER 18 — The satellite TV market in Malaysia has welcomed a new competitor in the form of OK Vision. The new service is a joint venture between Vincent Tan’s Ansat Broadcast and one of Indonesia’s largest media companies, PT MNC Digital Entertainment Tbk.



The official launch today is a long time coming as both companies already signed a term sheet back in December 2022. Despite the launch, details behind OK Vision are still quite scarce although its official website is already up and has provided the list of channels that are available through the service.





