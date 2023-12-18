DECEMBER 18 — The satellite TV market in Malaysia has welcomed a new competitor in the form of OK Vision. The new service is a joint venture between Vincent Tan’s Ansat Broadcast and one of Indonesia’s largest media companies, PT MNC Digital Entertainment Tbk.
The official launch today is a long time coming as both companies already signed a term sheet back in December 2022. Despite the launch, details behind OK Vision are still quite scarce although its official website is already up and has provided the list of channels that are available through the service.
According to its official website, two types of content are available through OK Vision. One of them is free-to-view channels which include:
Advertisement- Berita RTM
- Hijrah TV
- TV3
Advertisement- 8TV
- Suke TV
- Arirang
- CAN
- DW
- Euronews
- France 24
- NHK World Premium
- TRT World
- TV5Monde
- MNCTV
Customers can expand their OK Vision’s content list by signing up for the OK Pek which costs RM20 per month. Below is the list of additional channels provided by the package:
- RCTI
- GTV
- MNC Drama
- Global Trekker
- Love Nature
- Outdoor Channel
- ZooMoo
- Crime + Investigation
- FMN
- Rock Action
- Rock Entertainment
- Zee Bioskop
- Cinemachi
- Cinemachi Action
- Cinemachi Kids
- Cinemachi Max
- Cinemachi Xtra
- DreamWorks
The package also includes access to Motorvision TV and Fight Sports which will be made available at a later date. Altogether, OK Vision offers a total of 34 channels.
OK Vision is going head-to-head against Astro’s NJOI
According to its official website, OK Vision is a prepaid satellite TV service which made it a direct competitor to Astro’s NJOI. Given the list of channels on its website, we expect OK Vision to follow the same business model as well in which customers have to pay upfront for the satellite set-top box.
At the moment, NJOI HD Box is currently priced at RM399 and has 18 free TV channels as well as 26 radio channels. Astro is also offering the box with 1-month access to the NJOI Family Pack which provides 43 additional premium channels.
However, OK Vision did not reveal the box’s price just yet although the website did say that customers would be provided with a free subscription to OK Pek for 12 months. The website also has yet to provide any details on how customers can sign up for the service.
We have since reached out to the box’s distributor to obtain more details regarding the service. So, stay tuned. — SoyaCincau