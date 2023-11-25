KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abd Halim told delegates of the wing’s congress this morning that they must make a mental shift that befits the party’s position in the federal government.

As members of the ruling coalition, Adam Adli, who is also deputy youth and sports minister, said it is no longer enough for PKR members to make noise or suggest ideas but think up ways to follow through in executing policies.



“Thus all the idealism that we fought for before can no longer just be thrown out there through shouting or demanding.

“With the trust and responsibility given to us, regardless if we hold positions or not, we can no longer just be the proposers of ideas, instead we must work together to be the implementer,” the PKR Youth chief added.

In his policy speech before hundreds of delegates here, Adam Adli said the wing must use its position to bridge the generational gap between youths and the ruling party’s leaders.

“After we have fought hard to win, now is the time to give meaning to this victory. As an upholder of the leadership of our prime minister and president, it is our responsibility to represent the voice of the youths.

“We are the people that occupy this political space regardless of which level,” he said.

He added that most of the Youth wing delegates have access to the political leaders and as such “it is imperative that we use it to extend the voice, aspirations, ideas and grievances of the youths”.

Many of AMK members today have been chosen as representatives at all three levels of government: local council, state and federal even though the party started out in the Opposition back in the late 1990s.

A recent opinion poll by the independent research company Merdeka Center showed a decline in popular support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim since the PKR president, PKR and the Pakatan Harapan coalition the latter leads, since it joined forced with rival political coalitions Barisan Nasional, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Gabungan Parti Sarawak, to form the federal government following the fractious 15th general election a year ago.

Over half of the Malaysians surveyed said they rated Anwar poorly out of frustration with high living costs.





