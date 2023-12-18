KUCHING, Dec 18 — The inclusion of the Department of Community Communications (J-Kom) under the Ministry of Communications will further strengthen the ministry’s efforts to promote government initiatives and combat misinformation.

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching said good initiatives like the Madani Medical Scheme should be promoted more so that the rakyat can benefit from it.

“(Under the scheme) we have provided over a million free treatments for minor ailments to patients and this is a good success story, but I believe there are still people out there who don’t know about the initiative.

“We would also like to help other ministries to promote all their good programs and initiatives so that more and more people will be aware and benefit from it,” she told reporters after attending a meet-up session with the ministry’s heads of departments in Sarawak, here today.

On December 13, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said J-Kom, which was previously under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), has now been placed under the Ministry of Communications.

Teo said efficient and effective communication is important not just to spread good new initiatives but also crucial in responding to certain issues.

She said the government needs to give clarifications on misleading statements or information effectively and should not allow certain issues to go on unattended for days.

“At the same time we must use our agencies like JaPen, RTM and Bernama to spread the clarifications effectively so that the issues will be addressed,” she added. — Bernama