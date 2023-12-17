KUANTAN, Dec 17 — The body of a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing while bathing in a canal at Indera Sempurna here on Friday, was found this morning.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Public Relations officer Zulfadli Zakaria said the body of Muhammad Amirul Haikal Che Jaapa was found at 10.22am by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA).

“The body was found about 1.6 kilometres from where Muhammad Amirul Haikal was reported to have gone missing,” he said in a statement.

Muhammad Amirul Haikal, who was a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Mat Kilau here, was reported missing while bathing with six friends at 3.50pm. — Bernama

