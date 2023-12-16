SHAH ALAM, Dec 16 — The family of a lecturer who was believed to have been killed by her husband with a dumbbell in a house on Jalan Sungai Congkak, Bukit Rimau, here is still in shock over the incident and is leaving the matter to the police to investigate.

A family member who requested anonymity said that he received the news regarding the incident while he was at work at about 8 am yesterday.

“I was only told that the victim had died and was asked to come to Shah Alam Hospital (HSA). The family is still in shock and leaving the matter to the police to carry out a thorough investigation,” he said when met by reporters at the Forensic Department of HSA today.

He said the victim, the second of three siblings, would be buried in their mother’s hometown in Kampung Sungai Kembong, Pulau Indah, Port Klang, expected this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the police have obtained an order to remand the suspect in the case for seven days from today.

The remand order, which expires on Dec 22, was issued by Deputy Registrar Saidatul Akmar Suberi.

Yesterday, Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim was reported to have said that a college lecturer died, believed to have been hit with a dumbbell by her husband in an incident at a house in Jalan Sungai Congkak, Shah Alam early yesterday.

He said police initially received a report at 5.33 am from the suspect claiming that his wife had a seizure and subsequently took her to Shah Alam Hospital as she was unconscious.

He said an examination by the doctor found that the 33-year-old woman had injuries in several parts of her body, and further investigation revealed that the victim was beaten by the suspect at their home out of jealousy before being taken to the hospital.

Acting on the information, he said the police nabbed the 38-year-old man at the Shah Alam Hospital, and the dumbbell believed to have been used to beat his wife was also seized. — Bernama