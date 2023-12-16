Advertisement

IPOH, Dec 16 ― A senior police officer suspected of being involved in a fatal accident involving a 17-year-old male student near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati in Meru, here yesterday, is on remand for three days from today.

Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the remand order against the 44-year-old policeman, who was arrested yesterday, was issued by Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan.

Yesterday, Yahaya, in a statement said that the police officer would be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said police received information about the accident involving a Perodua Ativa car driven by the suspect and a Yamaha motorcycle ridden by the 17-year-old student at 12.40pm.

“The student died at the scene while the car driver did not suffer any injuries,” he said.

A viral Facebook post on the accident claimed that the Form Five student's motorcycle was hit by a car as he was returning home from school. The motorist reportedly fled the scene.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey found posters which read 'Justice For Muhammad Zaharif Affendi’ pasted in an area next to the Ipoh Sessions/Magistrate Court at Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab here. — Bernama