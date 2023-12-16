KOTA BARU, Dec 16 — The Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) has assigned a total of 1,086 personnel throughout the Northeast Monsoon which is now entering its second wave.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the group included 341 health team members and 745 medical team members, assigned to the temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

He said since the first wave of flooding which started on Nov 21, a total of 3,048 cases at the relief centres have been treated involving infectious diseases, non-infectious diseases and minor injuries.

“The main diseases detected are upper respiratory infections and skin diseases such as scabies.

“As of yesterday, there were 11 antenatal cases, one haemodialysis case and one palliative case of evacuees who were transferred to hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Zaini said all the cases were from Pasir Mas except seven antenatal cases from Pasir Puteh and no postnatal cases were transferred.

He added that JKNK through the Psychological First Aid (PFA) team also held relaxation sessions, art therapy and psycho-education for 365 evacuees and 44 sessions for frontliners.

In a related development, Dr Zaini advised the public to always drink clean water, preferably bottled water and make sure the food taken is not contaminated.

“Those affected by ‘banjir genang’ (stagnant flood water) should go to the clinic immediately if they experience symptoms of fever, cold, cough and sore throat to check if they have Leptospirosis infection.

“The department has opened a disaster operations room in the four districts affected by the floods, namely in Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas and Machang, to coordinate disease control and prevention activities as well as accidents caused by floods,” he said. — Bernama