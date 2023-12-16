ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 16 — The Health Ministry must ensure an adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines following the recent increase in cases nationwide, said former minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the spike in positive Covid-19 cases would hopefully not strain Malaysia's public health system.

“The Health Ministry has all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place and may need to see the latest Covid-19 vaccine supply.

“Perhaps we have to look at the recommendation made by the health minister (Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad), which is to voluntarily vaccinate high-risk groups and those with comorbidities,” said Khairy when met by reporters before he officiated the Johor Youth Council conference at the Datuk Jaafar Mohamad Building in Kota Iskandar here today.

The Johor youth advisor and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football club board of directors was responding to the country’s healthcare preparation in light of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

Khairy said that besides ensuring an adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines, the ministry should also ensure that other parts of the system were prepared for an increase in cases.

“Among this is the number of beds in hospitals, including the intensive care units (ICU) and the types of treatment given,” he said.

On Thursday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad urged the public to take precautions due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

He was reported to have said that the situation in healthcare facilities is still under control despite the rise in cases.

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that reported cases in Malaysia had almost doubled in a period of seven days, just weeks before the year-end holidays and festivities.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan advised the public to wear masks during gatherings with friends and family as the 49th Epidemiological Week (ME49) from December 3-9 revealed a concerning surge, with 12,757 reported cases compared to 6,796 cases in ME48.