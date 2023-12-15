TOKYO, Dec 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will be arriving in Tokyo tonight, is set to work on enhancing ties with Japan and drawing more Japanese investors to Malaysia.

Malaysian ambassador to Japan Datuk Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany said Anwar on the first day of his five-day working visit will have a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, where both leaders will announce a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“In the bigger picture, the efforts of both leaders will also contribute towards closer Japan-Asean relations,” he said during a press conference for the Malaysian media here today.

Anwar and Kishida will also witness the signing and exchange of notes of the Official Security Assistance Grant Aid and the exchange of Memorandum of Cooperation on space development and application between the two countries, he said.

While in Tokyo, Anwar will join other leaders of the grouping for the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit on Sunday, and the Asia Zero Emission Community Summit that is working to help the regional grouping to set the benchmark in managing emissions.

Anwar will also be meeting top executives of three major Japanese corporations — Rohm Wako, Toshiba and Mitsui & Co — before adjourning to a meeting with captains of industry in Japan.

Meanwhile, the director-general for Asean-Malaysia National Secretariat at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Datuk Zanariah Zainal Abidin said at the end of the summit, the leaders will issue a joint vision statement.

During the summit, themed Golden Friendship, Golden Opportunities, a comprehensive strategic cooperation plan will be rolled out to further strengthen Asean-Japan cooperation, she said.

When asked about the issues that Anwar may raise during the summit, Zanariah did not rule out the possibility that the prime minister may take up the Palestine issue where Malaysia wants to see a permanent ceasefire.

Anwar may also want to touch on digitalisation in Asean, where it can help empower small businesses and boost internet penetration in rural areas across the region.

Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will arrive in Tokyo at about 11.50 pm on Friday. There will be two cabinet ministers accompanying him in Tokyo — Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz. — Bernama