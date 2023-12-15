SHAH ALAM, Dec 15 — A part-time event management consultant pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to stalking a female photographer by repeatedly harassing her through three communications on his Twitter account last July.

Mohamad Safiq Rosli, 37, who is the first individual to be charged for the offence under Section 507A (1) of the Penal Code, made the plea before Magistrate Sasha Diana.

He had pleaded not guilty when the charge was first read out to him last August 10. On the same day, the court also allowed the prosecution’s request to refer the accused to the Forensic Psychiatric Unit of Ulu Kinta Hospital for observation.

Magistrate Sasha Diana, in accepting the guilty plea by the accused, said she had read the findings of the medical report which stated that the accused was “fit for trial, also fit to plead”.

The court then set December 19 to hear the facts of the case before sentencing the accused.

Mohamad Safiq was charged with repeatedly harassing Acacia Mardiana Daud, 31, through the Twitter application under the account name “@sopert99” by sending three communications which expressed his feelings for the woman on her Twitter account “@ShaFoShizzle” which was read at a house here.

He was alleged to have committed the offence between 1.40am last July 15 and 5.58pm on July 21 despite knowing that the act was likely to cause, distress, fear or alarm to her.

He faced imprisonment for up to three years or with a fine or both if found guilty.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Zilfinaz Abbas while lawyer Fithril Hakim Ab Jalil represented the accused. — Bernama