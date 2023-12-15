KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The police have investigated nine cases under the anti-stalking law that was passed in May this year, according to Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Women, and Child Investigations Division (D11) principal assistant director Asst Comm Siti Kamsiah Hassan.

She said two out of the nine cases have been resolved, while the remaining seven are still pending.

“We admit that there are still weaknesses in handling stalking cases — this is because this Act is still new,” she reportedly told The Star, before adding that investigation officers will undergo regular training.

She advised complainants to lodge reports at the nearest police station.

“If their reports are not taken seriously, they can contact either the officer in charge of the police district or D11 Aman directly,” she said.

She said two of the nine cases involved male complainants and based on the reported cases, victims were harassed by stalkers on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

“Section 98A of the Criminal Procedure Code has details about a protection order that can be obtained by a victim and the ways to apply for it,” she said.

She said each report with an element of stalking that the police receive will be investigated under Section 507A.

Section 507A defines stalking as “repeatedly by any act of harassment, intending to cause, or knowing or ought to know that the act is likely to cause, distress, fear or alarm to any person of the person’s safety”.

It applies to both online and physical stalking.

The section provides for punishment of up to three years’ jail, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

However, ACP Siti Kamsiah said the police do not have any statistics for cases under the anti-sexual harassment act.

“By looking at the definition as mentioned in the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act, we know that it does not directly involve enforcement by the police,” she said.

Offenders under the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act may have to pay their victims up to RM250,000 in compensation or serve two years in jail in default.

There will be a tribunal under the Act to hear complaints on sexual harassment, raise awareness and to implement preventive measures.

However, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is still in the process of finalising some details before establishing the tribunal, she said.

“If the complainant chooses to make a complaint to the tribunal, the investigative action will be carried out by the tribunal as stated in Sections 3 and 4 of the Act,” she said.

She said the case will only be referred to the police if the tribunal finds any criminal offence in it and police will then investigate it according to normal procedures.