KALABAKAN, Dec 15 — MyDigital registration is targeted to reach 10 million individuals in the first quarter of next year with the current process of registration.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this is first target set by Mimos Berhad (Mimos) as the implementing agency under the Prime Minister’s Department while the role of the Home Ministry is in terms of policy as well as the custodian of the project.

“Mimos wants to achieve the target of 10 million Digital ID registration and the details will be studied by Mimos, so the sooner we implement the better. Mimos as an agency with expertise as well as having the original budget (project implementation) of RM450 million.

“Recently Mimos implemented this system at an estimated cost of RM380 million, now in the registration phase many are registering, I have also started to register, government employees are easier because they have the HRMIS system, and MyDigital ID will have targeted subsidies including Madani Health,” he said.

He told reporters after opening the Kalabakan branch National Registration Department office and department’s outreach programme (Mekar) here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said the MyDigltal ID is the direction for the country to move forward, and in terms of policy it is a right decision to move into today’s complex world.

“It is in a form of a code like a personal identification document where our identity in the gadget and MyKad is maintained, it will give advantages in security aspects such banking transactions, commercial sector including government matters in the form of single sign on only one identity,” he said.

According to him, with more people registering, the system will create a larger government database that will help speed up all matters. — Bernama