PUTRAJAYA, Dec 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a working visit to Japan from December 16 to 18 to participate in the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry in a statement Friday said during the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, where both leaders will discuss the state of Malaysia-Japan relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The two prime ministers are also expected to announce the elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In addition, both leaders will witness the exchange of Notes on the Implementation of Security Capacities Enhancement Programme under the Official Security Assistance between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of Japan and the Memorandum of Cooperation on Space Development and Application between the Malaysian Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

It added that at the sidelines of the Summit, Anwar is also expected to participate in the Asia Zero Emission Community (Azec) Leaders Meeting, which will discuss practical pathways for the region to achieve energy transition and carbon neutrality

He is also scheduled to meet with several captains of industry as well as members of the Malaysian diaspora in Tokyo.

The Commemorative Summit marks the 50th anniversary of Asean-Japan Dialogue Relations. At the Summit, Asean and Japan will review the state of relations and discuss efforts to enhance the partnership, including identifying new areas of cooperation.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern.

In September, Asean and Japan agreed to establish the Asean-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is meaningful, substantive and mutually beneficial.

Towards implementing this decision, the Commemorative Summit is expected to adopt a Joint Vision Statement and Implementation Plan, which will serve as guiding documents to chart the strategic direction of the future Asean-Japan partnership.

“Malaysia’s participation in this Summit reflects its strong commitment to further deepening Asean-Japan dialogue relations towards preserving regional peace, stability, and prosperity for the benefit of the citizens of Asean and Japan,” the statement read.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and senior government officials during the working visit. — Bernama