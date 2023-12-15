KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — A total of 124 candidates will be contesting for 27 positions in the Amanah party election to be held during its 2023 National Convention on December 23 and 24 in Klang, Selangor.

Amanah Election Committee chairman Zulqarnain Lukman said among those who have submitted their nomination forms are party president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, vice-presidents Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof and Adly Zahari, as well as the party’s strategy director Datuk Seri Zulkefly Ahmad.

Zulqarnain said about 1,100 delegates would also vote for the speaker, deputy speaker, and auditors’ posts.

“After the December 13 deadline, the Election Committee received 132 nomination forms from six states and 126 divisions.

Advertisement

“Overall, 202 names have been nominated for this election, and after the screening, which includes the number of nominations and membership years, 58 candidates had their nominations rejected for not meeting the minimum requirement of at least two nominations,” he said in a statement today.

According to the party constitution, the five top posts, including the president, will be determined by consensus among the 27 leadership committee members who will be elected by the delegates. It also specifies that an individual can only serve as president for three consecutive terms.

This marks Mohamad’s final term if elected once again to lead the party, which has over 200,000 members.

Advertisement

Zulqarnain said the Election Committee will publish the final list of candidates’ names and photos on a dedicated website before the election to allow delegates to identify each candidate.

He also hoped all candidates would adhere to the campaign guidelines and ethics outlined in the party’s election procedures. — Bernama