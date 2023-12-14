KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 ― The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) are ready to hold further talks with the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) to create an allocation for the film-makers to produce more movies based on the country's sports arena.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said this was to highlight the elements of unity and nurture a spirit of patriotism, especially among the younger generation, as it could inspire them to follow in the footsteps of the country's sporting greats.

“We want to apply to the government, specifically through the relevant ministry and KBS, to see how to have an allocation to, perhaps, set up a fund to assist those who are keen to produce movies symbolising success in sports.

Advertisement

“... I feel that we have the support from KBS, just need to find ways how to structure (the plan) properly for our film-makers to pay attention to and find the inspiration to produce higher quality scripts,” he told reporters after attending the special screening of the movie Gemencheh Boys here last night.

The movie Gemencheh Boys, which was first screened on October 26, is based on a true story of a group of village boys from Felda Bukit Rotan Utara, Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan, who the locals dubbed 'Enam Jahanam’ (as they are always up to no good), but who manage to make a name for themselves in cricket, going on to win gold in the 2017 SEA Games and representing the country in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Mohamad Norza said the success of the likes of bowling queen Datuk Shalin Zulkifli, squash legend Datuk Nicol David and track cycling ace Datuk Azizulhasni Awang could be turned into high-quality films like the movie Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend.

Advertisement

“To me, it's important for us as sports practitioners to give our full support to sports (films) based on the success stories of our athletes... on how difficult it was for them to succeed. If we do not support, who else will,” he said. ― Bernama