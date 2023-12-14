KOTA BARU, Dec 14 — Kelantan has allocated RM12.8 million to boost cleanliness-related activities for the “Kelantanku Bersih” campaign in 2024, said Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

He said the allocation is hoped to be utilised in the best way by the local authorities (PBT), especially in conjunction with the Kelantan Visit Year 2024 which targets the arrival of 10 million visitors.

“I hope all levels of society, as well as local authorities, play their respective roles because aspects of the cleanliness and beauty of Kelantan will be the key choice of tourists to visit the state,” he said when speaking at the “Kelantanku Bersih” programme, here today.

He said that the state government would also strengthen laws, regulations and enforcement involving cleanliness, especially at garbage disposal centres and tourist hotspots.

“The public also needs to be more proactive in local community programmes such as the strategic partners of the ‘Kelantanku Bersih’, thus acting as eyes and ears in assisting and facilitating the way the relevant agencies monitor activities in managing the cleanliness and beauty of the towns more efficiently,” he said. — Bernama

