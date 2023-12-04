PASIR MAS, Dec 4 — The state government will finalise house rent subsidies for 58 families of victims of stagnant flooding affected by the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB).

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said the Kelantan government was looking into the matter.

“We will complete the aid to 58 families,” he told reporters after a Yayasan Petronas’ 2023 Disaster Assistance 2023 programme at a temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual Tinggi, Rantau Panjang today.

Previously, the residents of several villages, namely Kampung Kampung Gual To’ Deh, Tersang and Lachang in Rantau Panjang, had been promised that they would receive RM300 per family as rent subsidy.

Former Kelantan menteri besar, Datuk Ahmad Yakob, had announced this in April but to date, they have not received it.

Meanwhile, Petronas East Coast general Manager Ahmad Shazly Ramli said each family who shifted to the PPS received donation packs with each containing basic items such as blankets, bath towels, biscuits, ready-to-eat food, toiletries, toothpaste, toothbrushes and mineral water.

“The assistance programme is one of the ongoing efforts of Yayasan Petronas in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to help the flood victims.

“The contribution is expected to benefit the whole family while in PPS,” he said.

He said the Yayasan Petronas has donated 1,500 basic care packs worth RM300 each for each household in the relief centre.

To show its support to the agencies involved in the rescue operation, he said Petronas also donated fuel supplies worth RM10,000 to the relevant agencies in the form of Petronas Gift Cards have been given to the rescue agencies via the state Disaster Management Department,” he said.

He added that since 2019, Yayasan Petronas has donated more than RM5 million to the heads of households who were affected by the yearly flood. — Bernama