KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) has approved financial assistance worth RM2.65 million for the maintenance of 20 non-Islamic houses of worship (RIBI) here.

The KPKT, in a statement today, said six of the 20 RIBI had received financial aid of RM294,029 while the rest will be distributed next year.

The KPKT also said that it is responsible for implementing the RIBI maintenance initiative involving financial assistance of RM50 million for 370 applications nationwide through Budget 2023, which is for the maintenance and repair work of the premises to provide comfort to worshippers.

The statement also said the assistance was handed over to its minister Ng Kor Ming during a ceremony at St Mary’s Cathedral here today.

Advertisement

“The KPKT is committed to implementing this initiative professionally, efficiently and transparently to ensure the allocation under this initiative can be distributed fairly and equally to the eligible RIBI organisations,” it added. — Bernama

Advertisement