KUCHING, Dec 14 — The Sarawak government has allocated RM247 million for the construction of a new link road, the Ulu Paku/Ulu Kota Road in Spaoh that will shorten the travelling distance between Betong and Pakan.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in a statement said the construction of the 20-kilometre road which would branch out from the Pan Borneo Highway is expected to be completed in January 2027.

“Using this road would shorten the travelling distance by about 50 kilometres on the highway between Betong and Sarikei towns,” the statement said.

According to him, the construction is currently at 4.4 per cent or 44 days ahead of schedule.

Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, said the road would pass through the interior parts of Bukit Saban, Krian and Pakan constituencies.

He said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg had approved the allocation for the road project, which would come under the state Second Trunk Road package.

Earlier today, Uggah, Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom and Krian assemblyman Friday Belik made a site visit to monitor the construction progress. — Bernama

