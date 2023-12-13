KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Two Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) enforcement officers today claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to robbing a businessman from China of RM952,690 two years ago.

Muhamad Haffiz Mohd Radzi and Mohd Fahmee Mohamad Nor were charged with committing gang robbery against Kun Gao and stealing the latter's two luggage bags at the Ritz Carlton Residence here on December 10, 2021.

The charge, under Section 395 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

They plead not guilty before judge Izralizam Sanusi.

Deputy public prosecutor Izalina Abdullah prosecuted, while lawyers S. Ravichandran and R. Vikraman represented the two accused.

In mitigation, the lawyers sought the court to consider a lower bail amount, taking into consideration that both accused were still employed and that bail was meant to secure an accused's attendance.

The court later fixed bail at RM12,000 for both the accused with one surety, and also allowed the additional conditions requested by the prosecution for them to surrender their passport to the court and to report themselves at a police station once a month.

At a separate Sessions Court, former MACC enforcement officer Azwan Asli was similarly charged with the same crime of robbing Kun before judge Siti Aminah Ghazali who set bail at RM10,000.

All three accused are scheduled to appear before Izralizam for their next case mention on February 5 next year.