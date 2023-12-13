GUA MUSANG, Dec 13 — Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim says his support for the unity government is aimed at, among other things, to assist the people in the constituency in accessing the aid provided by the federal government.

Mohd Azizi, who declared his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership on November 7, said that he needed to collaborate with federal government agencies to help the public understand the assistance available, such as from the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar) and the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

“In the last parliamentary session, Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor mentioned that Gua Musang is the most backward district in Kelantan. I have to accept the fact that more than or almost half of the voters in Gua Musang comprise settlers who depend on the federal government.

“Some of them do not understand or are not aware of the aid available, for example, allocations from the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) channelled through Kesedar, so this is where we can help them,” he said when met by reporters at the Gua Musang MP’s office today.

Mohd Azizi, who is also Nenggiri assemblyman expressed his readiness to collaborate with Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim from Barisan Nasional (BN) to develop the region.

So far, apart from Mohd Azizi, four MPs from Perikatan Nasional, namely Kuala Kangsar (Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid), Jeli (Zahari Kechik), Labuan (Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman), and Bukit Gantang (Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal), have declared their support for Anwar and the unity government. — Bernama

