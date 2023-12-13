KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — The Sabah Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) recorded 316 arrests for various offences at sea from January to December this year.

Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan MMEA director (Maritime) First Admiral Datuk Che Engku Suhaimi Che Engku Daik said the arrests made during this period involved a seizure of RM7.58 million.

He said during the same period, the Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan MMEA also recorded 48 cases under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and 13 cases under the Customs Act 1967.

“The Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan MMEA will continue to prepare its assets and patrols to be on standby in Sabah waters to combat cross-border crimes,” he said in a statement today.

He said ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the MMEA will ensure the country’s waters, especially that of Sabah, are tightly controlled through the MMEA assets.

He added that this was important to prevent the entry of undocumented migrants and attempts to smuggle controlled items.

“MMEA will cooperate with other enforcement agencies in a series of integrated operations throughout the state’s waters,” he added. — Bernama

