KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The new federal Cabinet appointed yesterday had its first meeting in Putrajaya at 10am today, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar briefed his new Cabinet line-up on the rules, narrative and direction of the unity government, news portal Astro Awani reported.

The original 28-member Cabinet underwent a reshuffle yesterday, a year after Anwar took office.

The new Anwar administration has 60 members, with ministers now totalling 31, up from 28 previously, and deputy ministers making up 29, up from 27 previously.

Anwar also introduced additional ministries, separating certain portfolios from the original.

Among the new ministries is the Digital Ministry, which was previously part of the Communications and Digital Ministry, now helmed by DAP’s Gobind Singh Deo.

Fahmi Fadzil from PKR remains the communications minister.

The new ministers and their deputies are expected to clock in for work officially today.