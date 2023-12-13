IPOH, Dec 13 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad does not dismiss the possibility of the presence of non-radioactive rare earth elements (NR-REE) in areas other than the Hulu Perak district including Ulu Slim, Tanjung Malim.

However, he has not received detailed information from the Perak Department of Minerals and Geoscience(JMG) regarding potential NR-REE sites in those areas.

“Whether the extraction is economically viable or not is crucial. If the extraction involves exorbitant costs, it may not be worthwhile,” he told reporters after a Transisi Ke Arah Perak Sejahtera programme here today.

He emphasised the need for consultation with JMG before exploration, as they would estimate the value of the mineral.

Perak JMG, through its official Facebook page, announced that it had brought a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to visit potential NR-REE sites in Ulu Slim last Monday.

A briefing presented by Perak JMG deputy director Mahat Sibon regarding the potential of NR-REE was on a site covering approximately 100 hectares.

In November, Saarani reportedly said that the state government had received royalties totalling RM21.1 million from February to November this year, from NR-REE mining in Kenering sub-district, Hulu Perak.

He anticipated that the value would continue to rise, especially after the federal government introduced a policy banning the export of raw rare earth materials, requiring processing before export.

This activity is expected to create more investment opportunities and new jobs in the mineral industry, particularly for those with knowledge or expertise related to NR-REE, thereby ensuring substantial income.

The pioneering NR-REE project, implemented on a 84.6 hectare-site, commenced operations in October last year after obtaining the necessary legal approvals from technical agencies and operational permits from the state authorities. — Bernama