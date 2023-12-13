PASIR SALAK, Dec 13 — Felcra Berhad Perak Region will not compromise and will not underestimate any issues related to the integrity of its staff, said its general manager Yusoff Razali.

He said the institution will always make changes and improvements to ensure that every personnel refrains from misconduct or abuse of power.

He stressed that a culture of integrity should be practised at every level to align with the requirements of regulations, circulars, internal directives and applicable laws.

“Felcra Berhad is a wholly government-owned corporate organisation involved in the real estate, plantation, fertilisation and other development sectors for which we receive allocations from the ministry for community development.

“We are committed to carrying out every task entrusted, free from any form of corruption, including misappropriation of public funds or procurement, up to the awarding of contracts to contractors. Therefore, whether officers at the top or subordinates, everyone needs to understand the meaning of integrity,” he said in a media briefing here today.

He made these remarks after attending the Integrity Enhancement and Anti-Corruption Programme of Felcra Berhad Perak Region at the Felcra College, which was also attended by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Perak director Ahmad Sabri Mohamed.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Sabri said that the MACC would continue to collaborate with any party to eliminate opportunities for corrupt practices.

“We are all aware that the current government aims to ensure that Malaysia’s target of ranking in the top 25 in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) is achieved within 10 years.

“So, the focus on eradicating corrupt practices involves all parties to make it successful,” he said.

He added that the commission would continue to intensify efforts to combat corruption, misconduct and abuse of power, including charging those involved in court. — Bernama