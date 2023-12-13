PUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 — The Community Communications Department better known by its Malay abbreviation as J-Kom is under the purview of the Communications Ministry, its minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

The ministry once known as the Communications and Digital Ministry has been separated into two, with the latter component expanded into a full body helmed by Gobind Singh Deo from DAP.

However, Fahmi said the status of J-Kom’s new chief is yet unknown.

“I haven’t had the chance to meet with J-Kom. I have to give them some time for a briefing before I can comment further.

“Perhaps give them several days to finalise on certain matters,” he told a news conference at the Communications Ministry here this afternoon.

Fahmi, who was formerly known as the communication and digital minister, said that J-KOM will be placed together with other agencies that remained under its ministry such as BERNAMA, RTM, FINAS, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and MyCreative Ventures.

He said agencies namely Malaysia Digital Economic Corporation, MYNIC, and the Department of Personal Data Protection will be placed under the Digital Ministry.

Fahmi said the status of Digital Nasional Berhad is still under discussion.