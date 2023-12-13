RAWANG, Dec 13 ― Restoration work to clean up the tracks at the Rawang train station, which was affected when a crane used for the construction of a multi-level car park project collapsed yesterday, is being carried out and expected to be completed within 24 hours.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin said the restoration work involved the reinstallation of broken cables, replacement of damaged components and testing of the electricity supply to the overhead line.

“Following this incident, both tracks are not safe for use and we are still evaluating the cost of repairing the overhead line,” he told a media conference at the site of the incident today.

Advertisement

Mohd Rani said the 5.33pm crane collapse incident at the Kilometre (KM) 355.749 of the train tracks between Rawang and Kuang stations severed the overhead line.

“The construction crane sank at the site and tilted towards the tracks, causing the upper part of the crane, the cables and components to break and fall on the overhead line and railway track,” he said.

Mohd Rani said no injuries were reported due to the incident but it disrupted the Klang Valley electric train services (ETS) and KTM Komuter services for the KL Sentral-Tanjung Malim-KL Sentral line as well as the cargo train services, with the services experiencing delays of over two hours.

Advertisement

“A total of 10,000 people were affected yesterday, comprising 7,000 Komuter and 3,000 ETS passengers.

“As such, until the train operations if fully restored, the KTMB expects 20,000 Komuter and 10,000 ETS passengers to be affected, involving 32 ETS and 46 Komuter services for the Tanjung Malim-Port Klang-Tanjung Malim sector,” he said.

Mohd Rani said that as a preliminary measure, KTMB has isolated the electricity supply to the affected line to ensure the area is safe for restoration work and avoid any untoward incidents.

KTMB has also provided 24 shuttle buses to ferry the affected passengers to the nearest stations for them to continue with their journey.

“For now, the Padang Besar-Gemas ETS line service ends at the Tanjung Malim station, (from there) passengers will board the shuttle buses provided to the Sungai Buloh station for them to continue their journey to KL Sentral and Gemas.

“For the Gemas-KL Sentral-Butterworth and Gemas-KL Sentral-Padang Besar lines, meanwhile, passengers will board the ETS train from KL Sentral to the Sungai Buloh station before being taken by bus to the Tanjung Malim station to continue their journey to their respective destinations via the ETS train on the unaffected lines,” he said.

Mohd Rani said those who do not wish to continue their journey could obtain an immediate refund through KTMB Wallet, although they would have to contact the company's staff at the station by calling the KTMB Call Centre at 03-22671100 or via KTMB social media websites. ― Bernama