PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) has assured that the welfare of the family of a Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) officer who went missing in Sungai Pandaruan, Limbang, will remain a priority throughout the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Minister, Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup, said he has instructed the department to extend all necessary assistance, including moral support and welfare coordination, to the victim’s family.

“Let us all pray that the search and rescue team’s efforts are eased and that the victim’s family is granted strength and resilience in facing this ordeal.

“NRES will continue to closely monitor the operation and provide full cooperation to the authorities in Sarawak to ensure every effort is made to locate the victim,” he said in a statement today.

Arthur said he had been informed of the tragic incident involving a JUPEM officer who was reportedly swept away by strong currents while carrying out boundary surveying work along the Malaysia–Brunei border at Sungai Pandaruan.

“We understand that this is an extremely difficult and trying time for them. The victim is a dedicated civil servant.

“Boundary surveying is no easy task. It demands great courage and sacrifice in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and interests, often in challenging terrain,” he said. — Bernama