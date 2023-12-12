KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) issued a total of 464 fire hazard notices to 85 premises that were converted into tiny room rentals likened to ‘bird’s nests’ as of yesterday.

The notices were issued during a special fire hazard inspection carried out on 247 premises throughout the country since October 26.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur had the highest number of notices, with 113, followed by Penang (71) and Sarawak (57), adding that 198 notices were issued for the offence of moving or the lack of firefighting equipment, followed by improper installation of safety equipment (124) and insufficient exits (56), using harmful materials that could disrupt firefighters’ duties (40), renovations that could complicate evacuations (36) and congested entertainment centres or public gathering areas that would hamper evacuations (10).

Nga made the comments to reporters after inspecting a premise believed to have been renovated to offer tiny rooms for rent here today.

He shared that the inspections on such premises around Kuala Lumpur resulted in notices issued to take immediate action to stop the operation of such rentals and to demolish illegal structures in such buildings.

He also said that the premise he visited today had been renovated to offer 78 tiny rooms, something he said was inhumane as the owner wanted to maximise their profits.

“We should remember the lessons learnt from the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 21 Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre students in Kampung Datuk Keramat here in 2017.

“Such incidents should not be allowed to recur as the Local Government Development Ministry has taken the initiative to helm this operation and we hope whoever wishes to renovate their building will obtain approval from their local authorities,” he said. — Bernama