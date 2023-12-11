KLANG, Dec 11 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah headed the list of 97 recipients of state honours in conjunction with the 78th birthday of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today.

Tunku Azizah was conferred the Darjah Kerabat Yang Amat Dihormati (DK).

A member of the Selangor Royal Council Tengku Datuk Setia Putra Alhaj Tengku Azman Shah Alhaj received the Darjah Kerabat Selangor Yang Amat Dihormati (Second Class) (DKII).

Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and YTL Power International Managing Director Datuk Yeoh Seok Hong were recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.PMS.) which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’.

Selangor State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim and Subang Jaya Medical Centre Consultant Urologist Prof Datuk Dr Tan Hui Meng, meanwhile, were bestowed the Datuk Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.S.I.S) (First Class) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Setia’.

Meanwhile, Selangor State Finance Officer Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin topped the list of nine recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.PMS.) (Second Class) award which carries the title of ‘Datuk’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka’ for women.

Also receiving the award were Malaysian Ambassador to Germany Dr Adina Kamarudin, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah and the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs chairman Datuk Nooh Gadot.

The other D.PMS recipients were Selangor Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Ng Suee Lim, Berjaya Land Bhd deputy chairman Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Ching, United Plantations Bhd vice president and chief executive officer Datuk Carl Bek-Nielsen and Royal Selangor International Sdn Bhd general manager Yong Yoon Li.

A total of 13 individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (DSIS) (Second Class) award which carries the title of ‘Datuk’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka’ for women.

They were Commander of the 10th Brigade (Para) Major General Datuk Khairul Azmizal Ahmad Natal; Joint Force Headquarters Chief of Staff Major General Fazal Abdul Rahman; Commander of Marine Region 2, Naval Headquarters 2, Rear Admiral Khir Junaidi Idris; Subang Jaya City Council Mayor Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim and Klang Municipal Council President Noraini Roslan.

Selangor Department of Land and Mines director Yusri Zakariah; Selangor Deputy Mufti Assoc Prof Miszairi Sitiris; Selangor Road Transport Department deputy director Ahmad Kamarunzaman Mehat; Department of Islamic Development Malaysia director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff; Ekuiti Nasional Bhd chief executive officer Syed Yasir Arafat Syed Abd Kadir were also bestowed the DSIS (Second Class).

Other recipients of the DSIS (Second Class) award included Corporate Debt Restructuring Committee chairman Philip Tan Puay Koon; Permodalan Nasional Bhd Chief Investment Officer (Private & Strategic Investments) Rizal Rickman Ramli and Star Media Group Bhd Chief Content Officer Esther Ng Sek Yee.

In addition, 15 individuals were conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Selangor (SMS) award, including Selangor State Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail and Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital forensic pathologist Dr Nur Ayutimasery Abdullah.

A total of 13 individuals meanwhile received the Darjah Kebesaran Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (SIS) award, including Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim; Kolej Universiti Islam Selangor Hadith and Research Unit chief Mohd Khafidz Soroni and Tabung Haji Travel and Services General Manager (Marketing) Nik Zuraini Mohd Khushairi @ Zulkifli.

At the investiture ceremony, 15 individuals also received the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor (AMS.) award, 16 individuals were conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (AIS) award, along with two Bintang Kecemerlangan Sukan Selangor (BKS) recipients and seven Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (BPC) recipients. — Bernama