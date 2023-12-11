KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Police have received 23 reports of cases involving scammers impersonating National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) officers since early January this year, with losses amounting to RM720,495.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the victims would receive calls from individuals claiming to be NSRC officers and asked to follow instructions until their funds ended up being transferred to the scammers’ accounts.

“The ‘officers’ threaten the victims saying NSRC will disconnect their phone lines due to complaints that the numbers have been used to send illegal links or scam messages.

“Then they will be connected to other individuals impersonating police officers,” he said at a press conference, here today.

Ramli said NSRC is a one-way call centre that functions to only receive calls from the public.

“The NSRC does not call members of the public. So, any call claiming to be from NSRC is a scam,” he said.

He said since the establishment of NSRC in Oct 2022 to Nov 30, 2023, the total loss recorded by NSRC was RM173 million, out of which RM33 million was successfully blocked from being transferred. — Bernama

