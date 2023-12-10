MELAKA, Dec 10 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) is in the midst of gathering public feedback and views on the suggested modern tram system in Melaka that will be built by a private company, Metro Trem Sdn Bhd.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said it was an important step to take before the decision regarding the railway scheme is issued to the company to begin construction work.

“APAD has carried out a public display... before the railway scheme is issued, the company needs to have a public inspection and related matters are being done.

“The public can provide feedback, including both positive and negative impact as APAD will gather all opinions before approving the railway scheme,” he told reporters when asked to comment on APAD’s announcement on Facebook about the tram after officiating the 24th Melaka DAP annual convention here today.

He added that the construction of the tram system must adhere to existing regulations and procedures, but his ministry was ready to help the company develop the new transportation system in Melaka.

In other developments, Loke said that his ministry would also assist the Melaka state government to establish an aerospace centre that would be an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub at the Melaka International Airport in Batu Berendam here, describing the centre as a good plan to optimise the airport’s functions, as it currently does not operate any commercial flights.

“The suggestion involves investment by an Italian company, and will not require additional investment from the government and will instead reuse all the existing facilities at the airport.

“The matter can be discussed further with the involvement of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd as (the airport) has runways, terminals and a wide area... so if there’s anyone interested, the ministry has no problem,” he said, adding that efforts to redevelop the airport was part of the national transport policy so that aviation hubs in the state would not be abandoned but instead serve as a source of additional income to the state government as a result of investment in a new industry.

Media outlets reported on November 30 that Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said there was a suggestion that an aerospace centre could be set up at the airport after the state government had a meeting with an Italian company that owned 15 helicopters in Malaysia to discuss turning the airport into an aircraft MRO hub. — Bernama