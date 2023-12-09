KOTA TINGGI, Dec 9 — The decision of the Umno Supreme Council (MT) to sack Isham Jalil from the party came following his actions which were deemed to be a threat to the party, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said.

He said party members should utilise the appropriate and established avenues when conveying their views or dissatisfaction on any internal matter.

“I view it as a matter of discipline,” he told reporters today, adding that it was imperative for any party, particularly within a substantial entity like Umno to ensure that there is a standard of conduct that prohibits members from behaving and speaking as they please that could undermine the party’s unity.

Earlier, the media reported that during the Umno Supreme Council meeting on December 6, a consensus was reached to expel Isham. This decision was purportedly influenced by his criticism of the party, perceived as divergent from Umno’s stance aimed at strengthening the unity government.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Isham would soon receive a letter regarding his membership status.

Meanwhile, in response to the recent appointment of Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi as the new Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman to take over his position, Mohamed Khaled expressed the hope that the Johor Menteri Besar would be able to manage the delicate balance of duties and responsibilities and continue to garner public support for both the government and the party.

“I extend my congratulations to Datuk Onn Hafiz. It is inherent that, whoever assumes the role of Menteri Besar should shoulder the responsibilities of being the chairman of the liaison committee,” said Mohamed Khaled, who also serves as the Minister of Higher Education. — Bernama

Advertisement