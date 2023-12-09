KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the grounds of Bukit Jalil National Stadium here.

Anwar, who arrived at about 11.30am, was welcomed by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

The Prime Minister then visited several booths set up by government ministries and agencies such as the Communications and Digital Ministry, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and National Film Development Corporation (Finas).

He also spent time mingling and taking pictures with visitors to the programme.

The highlight of the three-day programme is the closing ceremony by Anwar tomorrow.

The Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme is held to disseminate and promote new policies and initiatives introduced to the people and to increase public awareness and understanding of the government's direction to build the trust and confidence of the people through periodical reporting of achievements. ― Bernama

