KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) will improve the Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) to achieve its target to increase the participation of young entrepreneurs in the digital economy.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said PEDi is a catalyst for the digital economy at the grassroots level and is a platform to encourage people to generate income locally.

“We want more young people, especially men, because (now) we can see many women entrepreneurs.

“I want to show that to be involved in the digital economy, we don’t have to leave our hometown because we can get benefits and good income wherever we are,” he told Bernama when met at a booth set up by KKD in conjunction with the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the grounds of Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

Fahmi was previously reported as saying that the government is targeting 10,000 digital economy entrepreneurs nationwide through the PEDi initiative next year. — Bernama

