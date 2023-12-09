KEPALA BATAS, Dec 9 — The police are in the midst of tracking down a man who allegedly threatened and rammed his car into a motorcyclist in an incident at a petrol station in Tasek Gelugor here yesterday, which went viral on social media.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said preliminary investigation found that the incident happened after the suspect felt unhappy with the victim, who had earlier reprimanded him for changing lane without signalling.

“The (Proton Wira) car driver then rammed his car into the motorcyclist,” he said in a statement today.

The police have appealed to eye-witnesses to contact any police station or investigating officer Insp Lee Howe Chong at 016-598 9576 to help in the investigation. — Bernama

