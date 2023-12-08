SIBU, Dec 8 ― Several roads in the town area will be closed tomorrow to make way for the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Sibu Christmas Parade 2023.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili in a statement said the parade will start at Sibu Town Square, heading to Jalan Bujang Suntong, Rosli Dhobi roundabout, turning to Jalan Pulau, Jalan Channel, Jalan Bengkel, Jalan Mission, Sibu Gateway, Jalan Kampung Nyabor, and heading to Jalan Ramin, Jalan Morshidi Sidek, Jalan Sanyan, Jalan Kampung Nyabor, before returning and ending at Jalan Bujang Suntong.

The roads that will be closed to traffic would be Jalan Bujang Suntong, Jalan Kampung Nyabor (from Sibu Gateway to Kampung Datu traffic light), Jalan Pulau (heading to Sibu Central Market), Jalan Channel, Jalan Bengkel, Jalan Ramin, Jalan Morshidi Sidek and Jalan Sanyan.

Advertisement

These roads will be closed from 7pm to 9.30pm, and the public are advised to plan their journey and choose alternative routes.

In a recent interview with The Borneo Post, event organising chairman Joseph Dusit Ijau estimated that about 5,000 people will participate in the parade.

The parade is organised by ACS Sibu branch with the Anglican Church as the hosting church.

Advertisement

Joseph, who is also ACS Sibu branch chairman, said the Christmas parade will start at around 7pm.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) Christmas Festival 2023 organising chairman Cr Simon Wee when contacted yesterday said it is all systems go for the lighting up of the Christmas tree today.

“Everything is going smoothly, and the lighting up is at 7pm.

“Twelve Christmas trees have been erected and decorated to spruce up the festive ambience at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here,” he enthused.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting will be the guest of honour for the event.

The first round of marking for the Christmas tree will be on the same evening. ― Borneo Post