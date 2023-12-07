KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Umno has appointed Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and former Terengganu assemblyman Datuk Rozi Mamat as the party’s respective state liaison committee chiefs.

Onn Hafiz will replace Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin to lead Johor Umno’s state chapter, while Rozi will replace Datuk Seri Ahmad Said to helm the party in Terengganu.

In a brief statement, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the latest appointments will take immediate effect.

He congratulated Onn Hafiz and Rozi on their latest appointments to lead Umno in the respective states.

“On behalf of Umno’s extended family, I would like to express my gratitude to Mohamed Khaled and Ahmad for all their sacrifices, efforts and commitment in leading the party in Johor and Terengganu.

“May we be able to continue our efforts to strengthen and empower Umno for race, religion and nation,” said Asyraf Wajdi in the statement today.

The appointment letters for Onn Hafiz and Rozi, both signed by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, were attached to Asyraf Wajdi’s Facebook post.

Prior to the announcement, speculation was rife that Ahmad, who was Terengganu’s former menteri besar from 2008 to 2013, was expected to relinquish his post as the state’s Umno chief.

The decision was said to be due to Barisan Nasional’s (BN) drubbing in last weekend’s Kemaman parliamentary by-election where the candidate from Umno lost by a large margin.

Rozi, who is Terengganu Umno secretary and the party’s Hulu Terengganu division chief, was expected to replace Ahmad. He was formerly the Telemung assemblyman and state exco under BN in 2008 to 2013.

For Johor, Onn Hafiz will lead the state’s Umno in his capacity as the menteri besar. The 44-year-old Machap assemblyman is also the Simpang Renggam Umno division chief.

Prior to that, Onn Hafiz was an appointed member in the Johor Umno liaison committee under Mohamed Khaled’a leadership.